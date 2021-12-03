Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, collaborates with Universal Music India

Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. Through this initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials

Tarun Garg, Director-Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia along with Aastha Gill and King at the launch of Hyundai Spotlight and premier of ‘Dhoondein Sitaare’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ in collaboration with Universal Music India (UMI). Hyundai Spotlight is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation. This collaboration is set forth for release of first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill and King. This platform will be featuring six original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India.

Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with the best Artists and Repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI’s partner relations and their efforts.

“A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility’. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), said.

“We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe & pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible,” Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said.

Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. Through this initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car buying demographic in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.