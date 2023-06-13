How to apply for International Driving Permit?

Here is a step-by-step guide on getting an International Driving Permit in India, along with the documents required.

Driving in India requires a valid licence, be it for a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. The driver’s licence is further categorised into different categories, depending on the type of vehicle such as a geared two-wheeler, non-geared, commercial four-wheeler, or larger vehicle.

A valid driver’s licence is like a passport to freedom, however, when planning to travel abroad, the rules regarding the permit to drive becomes a bit cloudy, as rules change depending on the country. There is a simple solution to this though — an International Driving Permit, or IDP.

Many are aware of this but are unclear as to how to go about it. With most procedures becoming digital in India, many such processes have become easy, including getting an IDP.

Here’s how to apply for an International Driving Permit in India

Firstly, to apply for an IDP, one must hold a valid Indian driver’s licence and must also be a resident of India. Following the first two conditions are met, one needs to fill in Form 4A or write to the RTO in their jurisdiction. It should include details like the country or countries one is planning to visit, along with the duration of the stay.

To do the above, you need copies of your driver’s licence, along with a copy of your passport, visa, tickets, etc for verification purposes. The final step includes paying the applicable fees for getting an IDP. Once all procedures are met, an IDP will be delivered by post to the residential address in under 5 working days.

However, we recommend you do it with enough time to spare before your travel and not let it be a last-minute hustle. Also, what is to be noted is that an IDP issued from India is valid for 1 year or till the expiry date of the domestic licence, whichever comes earlier. Applicants can renew the IDP online with the necessary documents.