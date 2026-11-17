Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is investing Rs 2,420 crore to expand production capacity by 13,20,000 units by 2028, focusing on premium two-wheelers and boosting manufacturing and exports.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is sharpening its focus on the premium two-wheeler segment. The strategy is backed by an investment of Rs 2,420 crore in two new production lines at its Gujarat and Rajasthan facilities. The expansion will add 13,20,000 units of annual capacity by 2028, taking HMSI’s total production capacity in India from the current 62,50,000 units to around 80,00,000 units.

The company will invest Rs 920 crore in a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, adding 6,50,000 units of annual capacity from 2027. Another Rs 1,500 crore will be invested in a third production line at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, adding 6,70,000 units by 2028.

Focus on premiumisation

HMSI is looking to strengthen its presence across commuter motorcycles, scooters, cruisers, adventure and roadster segments. The India-made ADV160 is part of its efforts to bring more global models to the domestic market. The company sees younger buyers showing greater interest in differentiated styling, performance and higher-capacity motorcycles.

Honda expects India’s mobility transition to involve internal-combustion engines, flex-fuel technology and electric mobility. Its powertrain choices will depend on customer requirements, infrastructure availability and total cost of ownership. The company is also evaluating the use of its existing manufacturing facilities for electric vehicle production instead of setting up a separate dedicated EV plant.

Manufacturing and export push

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The expansion comes amid improving sales momentum. HMSI recorded a 15% increase in sales to 34,40,000 units in the first half of FY27. Domestic sales grew 13% to 30,40,000 units, while exports increased 27% to 4,00,000 units. September sales crossed 7,06,000 units, up 24% year-on-year.

“We have started FY2026-27 on a strong note. Our broader product portfolio and recent export performance provide a positive foundation for the second half,” a company spokesperson said.

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Honda currently exports models across engine-capacity segments to nearly 65 markets. In India, it has a network of more than 7,000 touchpoints, including over 170 BigWing outlets catering to mid-size and high-capacity motorcycles.

Motorcycle Industry Veteran and Product Strategist Sanjay Tripathi said Honda’s renewed focus on premiumisation, alongside its expanding portfolio of mid-capacity motorcycles, off-road products and premium scooters, reflected a broader growth ambition. The investments would support India’s emergence as an important manufacturing and export hub, beyond being a key domestic market.