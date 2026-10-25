Hero resets premium bike strategy to gain market share

Hero MotoCorp is revitalizing its premium motorcycle segment with new launches and expanding its Premia retail network to compete with Bajaj and TVS, aiming to boost market share in higher-displacement bikes.

Hero MotoCorp is stepping up efforts to revive its premium motorcycle business, combining new product launches with an expansion of its dedicated retail network as it looks to gain ground in segments dominated by rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company.

The move comes after the company’s premium retail initiative, Premia, faced headwinds, prompting a rethink of its expansion strategy. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express, Anuj Dua, chief business officer, Premium Segment, Hero MotoCorp, said the company was seeing renewed momentum in dealer uptake during the ongoing festive season. The network has crossed 150 outlets, with Hero focusing on improving product availability and creating more exclusive, experience-led retail spaces.

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The challenge, however, goes beyond retail. While Hero commands a dominant position in the entry-level motorcycle market, it has struggled to replicate that success in higher-displacement segments, where buyers increasingly seek differentiated styling, performance and technology.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, Hero had a 59.7% share of the 100-125cc segment in the first half of FY27, selling 2.91 million motorcycles out of total sales of 4.87 million units.

Its presence in larger motorcycles is considerably weaker. Hero accounted for just 3.51% of the 150-200cc segment, selling around 28,000 units out of 796,721, while its share of the 200-250cc category stood at 1.13%, with sales of 1,805 units out of 158,655. The figures underline the scale of the task facing the manufacturer as it seeks to establish a stronger foothold in premium motorcycles.

Hero is banking on the all-new Xtreme 160R 4V, priced between Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.41 lakh, and the refreshed Xtreme 250R, priced at Rs 1.98 lakh, to improve its position. Deliveries of the latter will begin on November 1. The 160R 4V comes with features such as ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes and cruise control, while the 250R is powered by a 30 PS liquid-cooled engine and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

Dua said the company was not expecting an overnight shift in its market position but remained confident that the launches, backed by a renewed focus on premium products, would help it build scale. Hero expects the new Xtreme 160R 4V to contribute around 30% of the overall Xtreme portfolio. Strong demand for the Xtreme 125R had earlier led to a tapering of production of the older 160cc model, he said.

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The Premia network will retail motorcycles above 150cc, including the Xtreme and Xpulse ranges, the Karizma XMR, the Xoom 160, Harley-Davidson X440 models and the Vida V2 Plus electric scooter. Hero is also looking to make these outlets destinations for younger riders rather than conventional sales points, with initiatives such as engagement with gaming communities.

Dua said demand for premium two-wheelers was rising rapidly in southern markets, particularly Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi, which he described as early indicators of a broader shift towards premiumisation.