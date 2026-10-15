Govt proposes phased rollout of BS7 norms from April 2029

India has proposed phased BS7 emission norms from April 2029, tightening real-world pollution limits and adding controls for brake and tyre emissions. The rules also introduce EV battery durability standards, onboard monitoring and an environment vehicle passport.

The government has proposed introducing Bharat Stage VII (BS7) vehicle emission norms in phases from April 2029, giving automakers about two-and-a-half years to prepare for tighter pollution controls and expanded compliance requirements.

The draft standards, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday, propose a six-year transition, with subsequent phases scheduled for April 2031 and April 2035. The framework aligns with Europe’s Euro 7 regulations and extends emission regulation beyond exhaust pipes to include brake particles and tyre abrasion.

The initial phase will cover new passenger vehicles manufactured from April 1, 2029. Light commercial vehicles and pick-up vans are proposed to transition in 2030, while heavy-duty trucks and buses will come under the third phase from April 2031. Timelines for two-wheelers will be notified separately.

Stricter emission monitoring

The draft tightens real-world driving emission requirements, setting the conformity factor for nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particle numbers at 1.0, compared with 1.43 and 1.5, respectively, under BS6.

For passenger cars, proposed exhaust limits include NOx emissions of 60 mg/km for petrol vehicles and 80 mg/km for diesel vehicles, particulate matter of 4.5 mg/km and carbon monoxide of 1,000 mg/km for petrol cars.

While several gaseous pollutant limits remain unchanged from BS6, the permitted particle-size threshold will be lowered from 23 nanometres to 10 nanometres to capture ultrafine particles. Heavy-duty vehicles are targeted for emission reductions of 20-50% across major pollutants.

Emissions will be tested using the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), with on-road testing using portable equipment proposed from April 2030. Independent testing agencies will also conduct market surveillance.

Passenger vehicles will be required to carry onboard monitoring systems to track NOx and particulate emissions and flag levels exceeding 2.5 times the prescribed limits. Systems will also monitor real-world fuel and electricity consumption, with data eventually shared anonymously over the air.

EV batteries, brake and tyre wear

The draft introduces minimum battery durability requirements for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids manufactured from April 2029. Batteries must retain at least 75% of their original capacity after five years or 100,000 km, and 67% after eight years or 160,000 km.

Brake particle emission limits are proposed from April 2031 at 3 mg/km for pure electric vehicles and 7 mg/km for hybrids, fuel-cell and internal-combustion-engine vehicles. A 3 mg/km limit is proposed across categories by April 2035. Tyre abrasion limits will also take effect in 2035, with specific thresholds to be notified separately.

The draft also proposes an “environment vehicle passport” giving owners access to information on fuel consumption, battery health and pollutant emissions.

For automakers, the proposed norms will require additional engineering, validation and investment in emission-control technologies. Existing BS6-compliant vehicles on the road will not be affected by the transition.