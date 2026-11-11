Government makes EVs default choice for staff cars

The Finance Ministry mandates electric vehicles as the default choice for government staff cars, doubling the purchase price ceiling for EVs to Rs 20 lakh and promoting sustainable mobility across central ministries.

The Finance Ministry has made electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for government staff cars, doubling their purchase price ceiling to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh for petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles.

Under an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure, central government ministries and departments will have to prioritise EVs when replacing existing conventional staff cars.

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“EVs shall be the default and preferred choice for procurement,” the memorandum stated.

The revised instructions fix the Net Dealer Price (NDP) ceiling for electric staff cars at Rs 20 lakh, while retaining the Rs 10 lakh limit for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The ministry said the move aims to promote electric mobility, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and account for prevailing market prices and the overall cost of vehicle ownership over their lifespan.

Relaxation on a case-by-case basis

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Proposals to procure conventional vehicles must be supported by proper justification and submitted to the Department of Expenditure for relaxation on a case-by-case basis. These will require approval from the Secretary of the concerned ministry or department and the concurrence of its Financial Adviser. Departments seeking to hire conventional vehicles will also have to follow the same process.

Existing EV hiring norms to continue

The department clarified that the September 1, 2022, instructions mandating the hiring of EVs by government departments will remain in force. The latest memorandum partially modifies the earlier guidelines governing procurement and hiring of staff cars.

All other conditions relating to entitlement, procurement and hiring will remain unchanged, with purchases continuing to be governed by the General Financial Rules, 2017. The revised instructions have come into force with immediate effect.

According to Hemal N Thakkar, Senior Director and Senior Practice Leader, Crisil Intelligence, “This is a very good move as if the makers of the policy demonstrate by using the vehicles themselves it will also induce the general public. Also, government purchases form a reasonable proportion of overall sales (sub 5%; generally 2-5%). And typical holding period is also in the range of 4-6 years so the EV industry will definitely see a positive spin due to the same”

According to Ravi Bhatia of JATO Dynamics, “The Finance Ministry’s move marks a shift from incentive-led EV adoption to institutional procurement preference. The higher Rs 20 lakh ceiling broadens the range of eligible EVs, benefiting automakers with competitive offerings. However, the sales impact will be gradual, depending on procurement volumes, replacement cycles and budgets. Beyond pricing, total cost of ownership, reliability, charging infrastructure and service support will determine success. Wider adoption by state governments, PSUs and corporate fleets could create sustained EV demand.”