Government fixes maximum speed limit for 9-seater passenger vehicle on expressway at 120 km/hour

The minister said for such category vehicles, the maximum speed limit on roads within municipal and other roads has been fixed at 70 km per hour. (PTI)

Maximum speed limit on access-controlled expressways for passenger vehicles with not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat has been fixed at 120 km per hour, Parliament was informed today. In case of four-lane and above divided carriageway, the maximum speed limit for such vehicles (M1 Category) has been fixed at 100 km per hour, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

The minister said for such category vehicles, the maximum speed limit on roads within municipal and other roads has been fixed at 70 km per hour. Mandaviya said for "motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat (M2 and M3 category vehicles), the maximum speed limit on expressways, highways and other roads has been fixed at 100 km per hour, 90 km per hour and 60 km per hour, respectively.

For goods vehicles (all N category vehicles), the maximum speed limit on expressways and highways has been fixed at 80 km per hour. If motorcycles are permitted on expressways, its maximum speed limit has been kept at 80 km per hour, he said.