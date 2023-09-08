G20 Summit traffic advisory: Routes to avoid in Delhi and suggested roads

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

India is hosting the 18th summit of G20 this weekend. Ahead of this grand event, elaborate security arrangements are being made for all noted dignitaries who will be attending the summit. The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has already issued a traffic advisory for September 8-10.

The advisory is issued to enable smooth movement of traffic in the National Capital Region. Traffic around the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, where the Summit will take place, will be regulated.

The DTP has said that all establishments such as schools, restaurants, offices, malls, etc will be closed between September 8 and 10, along with the Supreme Court. During these dates, residents will be granted road access and those coming from outside will need special passes.

Modes of transportation to use

From September 8 to September 10, some types of public transport might not run as usual and certain routes might be shut or diverted for security reasons. Traffic movement will be regulated on the roads in and around New Delhi district.

Commuters might experience longer travel times due to the traffic restrictions. Entry of private as well as commercial vehicles into the New Delhi area will be restricted.

Will metros run?

Yes Delhi Metro services will continue for the specified period. will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10. All metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan– the venue of the mega summit.

Passengers will not be allowed to board or deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

G20 Summit – Roads to avoid

As per the advisory, regular traffic can enter Delhi through the Rajokari Border, however, trucks and goods vehicles will not be allowed. The traffic on NH48 will be diverted towards Rao Tula Ram Marg – Old Palam Marg, while vehicle movement will not be allowed towards Dhaula Kuan.

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles and buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel between September 7 and 10.

G20 Summit – Suggested roads

The DTP has suggested a few routes that can be taken, and has also said that travel from and to the airport will not be restricted, however, passengers need to take the suggested routes.

North-South corridor:

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila.

Further, from AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk.

East-West corridor:

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.

Moreover, the entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

For more information on traffic regulations, residents can refer to the official website as well as Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram handles of Delhi Police. Helpline numbers (1095/011-25844444) and WhatsApp number (8750871493) have also been generated for the ease of citizens.