G20 Summit traffic advisory: Routes to avoid and suggested roads

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on routes to avoid and routes to take during the G20 Summit.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has issued a revised traffic advisory for September 9 and 10. The advisory is issued to enable smooth movement of traffic in the National Capital Region. Traffic around the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, where the Summit will take place, will be regulated.

The DTP has said that all establishments such as schools, restaurants, offices, malls, etc will be closed between September 8 and 10, along with the Supreme Court. During these dates, residents will be granted road access and to those coming from outside will need special passes.

G20 Summit – Roads to avoid

As per the advisory, regular traffic can enter Delhi through the Rajokari Border, however, trucks and goods vehicles will not be allowed. The traffic on NH48 will be diverted towards Rao Tula Ram Marg – Old Palam Marg, while vehicle movement will not be allowed towards Dhaula Kuan.

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles and buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel between September 7 and 10.

G20 Summit – Suggested roads

The DTP has suggested a few routes that can be taken, and has also said that travel from and to the airport will not be restricted, however, passengers need to take the suggested routes.

North-South corridor:

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila.

Further, from AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk.

East-West corridor:

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.