Force Motors Q2 net profit falls 16.2% to Rs 294 crore

Force Motors reported a 16.2% decline in Q2 FY27 net profit to ₹294 crore, despite a 40.6% rise in revenue to ₹2,925 crore. EBITDA grew 19.9% but margins fell due to a one-time tax benefit in the previous year.

Force Motors reported a 16.2% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹294 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹351 crore in the year-ago period, as a one-time tax benefit in the previous year inflated the base.

Revenue from operations rose 40.6% to ₹2,925 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹2,081 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19.9% to ₹434 crore from ₹362 crore.

ALSO READ JSW Greentech bags first order for 100 electric trucks

However, EBITDA margin contracted 260 basis points to 14.8% from 17.4% in the corresponding quarter last year, despite strong revenue growth.

The company said it had opted for the new tax regime under Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act in Q2 FY26, resulting in a one-time tax benefit of ₹85.46 crore on account of deferred tax and minimum alternate tax (MAT) credit.

Force Motors said the tax expense reported for Q2 and the first half of FY26 reflects this one-time benefit and is therefore not directly comparable with the corresponding periods in FY27. Consequently, profit after tax and earnings per share for these periods are also not directly comparable.

ALSO READ JLR gets over half of first round quota under UK trade pact

The company’s operational performance remained strong, with revenue growing over 40% during the quarter. However, the contraction in EBITDA margin indicates pressure on profitability despite the increase in sales.

Shares of Force Motors fell 1.62% to ₹17,094, down ₹281, ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings announcement on October 28.