Firefox Bikes launches Tremor X Series and Avalon bicycles in India

The Tremor X series features a lightweight frame, while the Avalon offers convenience and practicality for the urban lifestyle.

Firefox Bikes has introduced the Tremor X Series for adventure enthusiasts, designed to cater to various terrains and the Avalon model, specifically designed for women bikers. The Tremor X series is priced at Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 while the Avalon is priced at Rs 14,000.

As an exciting perk, each purchase of the Avalon bike entitles customers to a complimentary Noise Beat Smartwatch, valued at Rs 4,999. Customers can explore and purchase these newly launched bicycles at Firefox Bikes’ physical stores or from the website.

The Tremor X series features a lightweight frame to achieve an ideal balance between strength and agility. Equipped with mechanical disc brakes, the Tremor X series delivers precise control and dependable stopping power across diverse riding conditions.

It offers two options: the Single Speed variant for those seeking simplicity, and the 21S Shimano drivetrain variant, providing a wide range of gear options for enhanced versatility. The Tremor X series is available in different wheel sizes ranging from 24, 26, 27.5 and 29-inches.

The Avalon women’s bike gets an array of features and offers convenience and practicality for the urban lifestyle. Designed with a lightweight steel frame, the inclusion of Shimano shifters and derailleurs ensures seamless gear shifting, providing riders with a reliable drivetrain.

With alloy rims offering strength and stability, the 700C tyres deliver good traction on various terrains. Equipped with V-brakes, the bike ensures efficient stopping power, promoting rider safety. Noteworthy elements such as a comfortable saddle, ergonomic handlebars, and stylish aesthetics specifically tailored for women riders further enhance the appeal of the Avalon.

Speaking about the launch, Sriram Sundresan, CEO of Firefox Bikes, “Our unwavering commitment has always been to provide our customers with the ultimate riding experience, constantly striving to enhance our products with the latest technology and features. Our focus is to provide riders with more options in the lightweight and durable category, emphasizing strength as a key feature.”