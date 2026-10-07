EV retail hits record as PV, 2W demand surges

India’s domestic EV retail hit a record 3,33,634 units in September, driven by 88.67% YoY growth in electric 2Ws and a 94.56% surge in passenger EVs. FADA data shows overall EV penetration reaching ~13%, fueled by festive demand and PM E-DRIVE support.

Domestic electric vehicle (EV) retail surged in September, with sales across electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles reaching a record 3,33,634 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The data, collated on October 3 from 1,468 of 1,469 regional transport offices, showed broad-based growth across the EV market. Electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share at 2,07,314 units, followed by electric three-wheelers at 86,024 units, electric passenger vehicles at 36,108 units and electric commercial vehicles at 4,188 units.

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Electric 2W sales surge

Electric two-wheeler retail rose 13.16% month-on-month and 88.67% year-on-year in September, compared with 1,83,204 units in August and 1,09,882 units a year earlier.

EV penetration in the segment increased to 11.6% from 10.7% in August and 8.2% a year earlier.

TVS Motor Company led with 54,037 units, followed by Bajaj Auto with 48,429 units and Ather Energy with 30,533 units. Hero MotoCorp retailed 24,321 electric two-wheelers, while Ola Electric sold 13,451 units. Ola was the only major manufacturer to post a year-on-year decline, with retail falling 2.96%.

Electric PV sales nearly double

Electric passenger vehicle retail rose 17.63% month-on-month and 94.56% year-on-year to 36,108 units in September, compared with 30,696 units in August and 18,559 units a year earlier.

EV penetration in passenger vehicles rose to 8.5% from 7.6% in August and 5.7% a year earlier.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles led with 14,791 units, up 100.72% year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra followed with 7,780 units and JSW MG Motor India with 5,242 units. VinFast Auto India recorded 2,964 units against six units a year earlier. Kia India sold 1,262 units, while Maruti Suzuki India retailed 1,104 units.

Three-wheelers remain highly electrified

Electric three-wheeler retail rose 7.74% month-on-month and 40.03% year-on-year to 86,024 units. EV penetration stood at 64.9%, compared with 65.3% in August and 56.7% a year earlier.

Bajaj Auto led with 15,109 units, followed by Mahindra Group with 14,716 units, including 14,699 units sold by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

Electric commercial vehicle retail declined 10.93% month-on-month to 4,188 units, but rose 158.2% year-on-year. Tata Motors led with 1,275 units, followed by Euler Motors with 1,064 units.

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EV adoption broadens

FADA President Sai Giridhar said September marked India’s highest-ever monthly EV retail, up 74% year-on-year, taking overall EV penetration to around 13% from 10% a year ago.

He said the record came despite the broader auto market benefiting from a weak base. Festive demand, improving running-cost economics, wider model availability and policy support through PM E-DRIVE and state schemes are driving EV adoption.

FADA noted that Tamil Nadu data was unavailable for the three-wheeler and commercial vehicle categories.