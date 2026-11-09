EV dealers seek higher commissions as costs squeeze profitability

Rising electric vehicle sales boost market share but fail to improve dealership profits due to lower after-sales revenue, supply issues, and higher costs, prompting calls for increased dealer commissions and support.

Rising electric vehicle (EV) sales are yet to translate into improved dealership profitability, with lower after-sales revenue, supply constraints and mounting operating costs prompting dealers to seek higher commissions and greater support from manufacturers.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has called for an increase in EV dealer commissions from the current level of around 4%, citing lower sales volumes and limited recurring revenue from servicing and spare parts.

ALSO READ The US wants battery suppliers beyond China. 2 Indian stocks are gearing up for a boom

“Dealer commissions for EVs are on par with ICE vehicles. EV commissions need to be much higher due to comparatively lower volumes,” said FADA president Sai Giridhar.

Rising sales, uneven adoption

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.30% of passenger vehicle sales in October 2026, down from 8.50% in September. Despite the sequential decline, EV penetration has been on an upward trajectory over the past few months.

“If supplies increase, we will breach 10% EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment before the end of FY27,” Giridhar said.

Advertisement

However, higher sales do not necessarily translate into stronger dealer earnings. Lower revenue from servicing and replacement parts limits the recurring income generated after the initial vehicle sale. “EV after-sales service is much less, so the dealer doesn’t make money for long after selling one unit,” he said.

Costs weigh on dealer economics

Dealers are required to invest in trained technicians, specialised equipment and infrastructure, even as operating and compliance costs continue to rise.

“Current volumes are high, but gradually the lower commissions on EVs will start hurting dealers’ bottomlines, given the cost pressures, compliance requirements and other issues,” Giridhar said.

A dealer representing a brand that sells both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles said higher margins or stronger manufacturer support were necessary to sustain investments. Better commissions, service packages, software subscriptions and charging partnerships could help bridge the revenue gap, it suggested.

Giridhar warned that dealer viability also had implications for customer experience and brand reputation. “If the dealer is not sustainable, the service levels for customers also suffer and the brand will take a hit in the market,” he said.

A spokesperson for a leading luxury automotive brand said rising EV volumes were helping offset lower after-sales earnings. “We do not see a compelling case for increasing EV margins at this stage, as sales of electric vehicles continue to grow, including in the luxury segment. The incremental volumes are generating additional revenue for dealers, helping offset the revenue lost from after-sales and service transactions.”

However, not all manufacturers believe higher EV commissions are warranted at this stage. A spokesperson for a leading luxury automotive brand said rising EV volumes were helping offset lower after-sales earnings.

“We do not see a compelling case for increasing EV margins at this stage, as sales of electric vehicles continue to grow, including in the luxury segment. The incremental volumes are generating additional revenue for dealers, helping offset the revenue lost from after-sales and service transactions.”

Srikumar Krishnamurthy, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA, said, “standalone EV distributors need higher gross margins given the stronger contribution of ancillary businesses to dealership profitability. However, multi-brand dealers are less exposed to margin pressure due to EVs’ still-limited contribution to overall revenue and shared overheads. Dealer viability will ultimately depend on whether higher volumes can offset lower service income and investment costs.”