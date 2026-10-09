EV claims 14% costlier than ICE cars: Policybazaar study

Data reveals EV repair claims in India are 14% higher than ICE cars (₹41,543 vs ₹36,185), driven by battery costs and component imports. Monsoon floods spike claims to ₹65,000, while Tier-2 cities lead in claim frequency.

Electric cars are cheaper to run than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, but when it comes to getting them fixed after an accident, they carry a significantly heavier price tag.

According to fresh data released by Policybazaar, repair claims for electric vehicles (EVs) in India are on average 14% more expensive than those for ICE vehicles within the same class (costing Rs 10-15 lakh) during the first three years of ownership. The average claim severity for EVs stands at Rs 41,543, compared to Rs 36,185 for conventional petrol and diesel cars. Industry experts attribute this cost delta to high battery replacement costs—which can account for 40-50% of the vehicle’s overall price—alongside complex onboard electronics, imported components, and a nascent specialised repair infrastructure across the country.

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Paras Pasricha, head – Motor Insurance at Policybazaar, told the Financial Express that India’s EV claims experience is clearly emerging as a different risk profile. “Customers need to look beyond just the premium when choosing a policy. With average EV claim severity already 14% higher than similar ICE cars and monsoon claims rising sharply, having the right protection can make a meaningful difference at the time of a claim,” he said. “We are also seeing that adoption of battery protection cover has nearly doubled from 51% to 70% in the last six months. The fact that nearly 80% of EV owners opt for two or more key add-ons also shows that customers are increasingly recognising this need. Covers such as battery protection, zero depreciation, roadside assistance and consumables can help address some of the additional costs that EV owners may face.”

Adverse weather further amplifies these costs. During the monsoon season, waterlogging and flooding push average EV claim severity to nearly Rs 65,000—a 25% surge over the Rs 52,000 average recorded during non-monsoon months.

Interestingly, regional data shows that EV claim frequency is higher in smaller towns. Tier-2 cities recorded a higher claim frequency (33 per 100 insured EVs) than Tier-1 metros (30 per 100), reflecting expanding adoption into smaller cities alongside varying local road conditions. Geographically, East India leads with 41 claims per 100 insured EVs, followed by North India (34 per 100), while South India recorded the lowest at 27 per 100.

Among body styles, EV SUVs lead in claim frequency at 31 claims per 100 vehicles, compared to 28 per 100 for hatchbacks and 26 per 100 for sedans. Higher SUV claims are driven by frequent usage on highways and rough terrain, elevating underbody and suspension damage risks, whereas hatchbacks face minor collisions in dense urban traffic.