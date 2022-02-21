Electric Batmobile! Working EV replica of Christopher Nolan’s Tumbler that you can actually buy

This Tumbler uses lithium-ion batteries instead of a 5.7-litre V8. It could come in handy letting the world’s best detective arrive at a crime scene in complete silence (well, perhaps if it was also invisible because every inch of the Tumbler screams look-at-me!)

It’s been about two decades since the first film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman series was released and the Tumbler as the Batmobile was quite the crowd puller. The unreal superhero wheels are still capturing imagination of creators and artists and of a certain custom car builder in Vietnam who has now built an all-electric replica of it. It is fully functional too. In fact, you can even buy it.

The electric Tumbler has been making headlines as the Dark Knight goes Green Knight with lithium-ion batteries to power itself instead of a 5.7-litre V8. It could come in handy letting the world’s best detective arrive at a crime scene in complete silence (well, perhaps if it was also invisible because every inch of the Tumbler screams look-at-me!)

The world’s first ever fully-functional electric Batmobile comes from Macro Studios headed by 23-year-old Nguyen Dac Chung, who specialises in creating replicas from pop culture.

The electric Tumbler is based on the same tubular steel chassis as the original car but diverts from the heavy metal bodywork and uses lightweight panels made of plastic, carbon fibre and composite. And so, the car weighs in only at 600 kg.

The electric motors lets the e-Tumbler do speeds of up to 104 km/h (which may not be enough to chase a baddie but will get the job done). It gets a pair of automatic sliding doors, along with a 360-degree camera system.

The price for this purring Tumbler has not been made public but Macro Studios is accepting bookings and taking orders for this next-generation Tumbler on thier official website.

Images: Vandaryl