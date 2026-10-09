Driving new Skoda Slavia to Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace

Skoda has launched the refreshed Slavia midsize sedan in India starting at ₹9.99 lakh. Tested around Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, it gets revised styling, segment-first rear seat massagers, Google AI voice assistant, a 360-degree camera, and a new 8-speed automatic option.

Will a sub-Rs 20 lakh mass-market sedan, parked in front of an imposing sandstone structure, look out of place? When you drive Skoda’s refreshed midsize sedan — engineered specifically for Indian roads and chauffeur preferences — to Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, the answer comes surprisingly fast.

The visual harmony between the new Slavia and the ageless Umaid is immediate. The facelift has sharpened the sedan’s European silhouette – with new LED headlamps, taillamps with sequential turn indicators, a redesigned horizontal chrome grille strip, and fresh alloy wheels – and it looks smart in front of a palace that is a blend of Indian royal tradition and European modernity.

On the road

Over the years, testing the Slavia across dense traffic and open highways has proved one thing: sedans offer a grounded, road-hugging composure that tall midsize SUVs simply cannot replicate. While SUVs give you vertical headroom, the Slavia delivers superior horizontal space — a massive 2,651 mm wheelbase translates into class-leading legroom, paired with a giant 521-litre boot. Coupled with an SUV-rivalling 179 mm ground clearance, it glides over tall speed breakers while keeping body-roll in check.

But the true magic happens when you hand the key over to a chauffeur and get into the rear seat.

Traditionally, midsize sedans were driven by their owners, while plush chauffeur duties were reserved for luxury flagships. Skoda has flipped that script by introducing a segment-first rear seat massage function on the top-tier Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. Sinking into the back seat while navigating Jodhpur’s chaotic city traffic, the gentle massage converts a tiring commute into a spa retreat, and the quiet cabin reminds you of the fluffy beds in the luxurious rooms of Umaid – managed by Taj Hotels.

In the palace

Unlike at other palaces or luxury hotels, where the arrival is usually a welcome drink and a sprinkling of rose petals, at the Umaid, the grand drive-up and arrival experience – when you see the majestic palace up close – sets the tone for a guest before they even step out of their car.

Amit Singh, general manager, Umaid Bhawan Palace, says that Umaid is a ‘living palace’ because the royal family of Jodhpur lives here – so when a guest arrives, the welcome is like welcoming a family member who has returned after a long time. Guests also get a palace tour. Every room here is different, but every room is opulent – just like the Slavia’s feature-rich dashboard.

The cabin gets a major digital overhaul. Higher variants boast a 26.03 cm digital cockpit complemented by a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system. The real highlight, however, is the Google Cloud-powered Automotive AI Agent. Integrated with Gemini, the voice assistant allows you to control climate settings, music, and navigation without taking your eyes off the road. A 360-degree camera and park assist make manoeuvring this 4.5-metre sedan through narrow palace arches stress-free.

Under the hood, Skoda continues to cater to both practical commuters and die-hard driving enthusiasts. The 1.0-litre petrol engine gets a silky-smooth 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. For performance lovers, the flagship 1.5-litre engine (148 bhp and 250 Nm) is an absolute gem. Paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic, it surges from 0-100 km/h in just 8.8 seconds, and has the Active Cylinder Technology to save fuel.

Starting at an aggressive Rs 9.99 lakh for the entry Classic trim and topping out at Rs 18.84 lakh for the fully loaded Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG, the new Slavia proves you don’t need a Rs 1-crore luxury badge to enjoy a royal road trip. It brings together driver engagement and chauffeur-driven luxury in an accessible package, looking right at home at the gates of one of the world’s finest hotels.