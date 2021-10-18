Delhi kicks off month-long ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success.

The Delhi government today started the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign across several intersections in the city with the objective to curb air pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success. Vehicular emissions and dust are significant contributors to the air pollution of any city, the minister said.

“To reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has started a ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign from today (Monday). Data by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people follow the exercise of switching off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent,” Rai said.

“This is a public campaign. We all will have to fight together to beat pollution. I appeal to the public to follow the campaign,” he added.

Rai said pollution levels were within safe limits in September.

The minister had previously stated 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed under the city government’s ”Red Light On, Gadi Off” campaign. The drive will be prominently carried out at 100 traffic intersections spread across 13 police districts in the city.

Rai said that the decision was taken after a joint meeting with the Delhi Police, civil defence officials, environment department officials and SDMs.

“In the meeting, it was decided that this campaign to check pollution will be carried out on 100 crossings in 13 police districts. At 90 crossings, batches of 10 civil defence volunteers each will be deployed. At the remaining 10 major intersections, batches of 20 civil defence volunteers each will be engaged,” Rai said.

Major crossings where 20 volunteers each will be deployed include ITO, Bhagwandas crossing on Tilak Marg, Tolstoy crossing on Barakhamba Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara crossing, near Moti Bagh Metro, Peeragarhi Chowk, Prithviraj Road crossing, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Pitampura metro crossing and Karkari Mor.

(PTI inputs)

