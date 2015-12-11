Chevrolet cars to be pricier by up to 2 per cent; Trailblazer unaffected: GM India

The increase in price will vary according to models and variants

Following Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, General Motors India has now announced to increase prices of all its cars in the country. Prices of all the locally-built Chevrolet cars will be up by up to two per cent from January 2016.

The increase in price will vary according to models and variants. The company is increasing prices of its cars to partially offset rising input costs and foreign exchange fluctuations.

“General Motors India will increase prices of locally built Chevrolet vehicles by up to two per cent with effect from January 2016 depending upon the various models and variants, in order to partially offset rising input costs and foreign exchange fluctuations,” a GM India spokesperson said.

General Motors currently selling a total of 8 vehicles in the country - Spark, Beat, Sail hatchback, Sail sedan, Enjoy, Cruze, Tavera and Trailblazer. Out of all the cars only Chevrolet Trailblazer's prices will remain unchanged as it's brought to India as a completely built up (CBU) unit.