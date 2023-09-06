CARS24 launches eChallan service

To streamline the process of settling these eChallans, CARS24 now offers a user-friendly online platform.

CARS24 announces the introduction of its eChallan service starting today. This feature allows private car owners to check and settle their pending challans through the CARS24 website and mobile application.

The eChallan service offered by CARS24 simplifies the complicated process of managing traffic penalties across inter-state traffic departments. Vehicle owners can now feed their car registration number, and CARS24 will display all pending challans associated with their vehicles.

The newly launched solution will benefit vehicle owners nationwide, making the process seamless, accessible, and convenient, especially when people are driving inter-state regularly or are on a cross-country road trip.

In today’s digital age, traffic eChallans have become a common occurrence, issued by Indian traffic authorities and cameras to notify individuals of traffic rule violations. Recent data from the road transport ministry, in response to AAP, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta’s inquiry, reveals that in 2022 alone, fines totaling Rs 1372 Crore were imposed on drivers and vehicle owners.

Under the Indian Road Rules, which came into effect in July 1989 and remain in force today, all Indian drivers are expected to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure orderly traffic and road safety. Breaking or disregarding these rules is considered a serious offense.

The enforcement of these traffic laws significantly contributes to reducing road accidents by issuing challans to lawbreakers, motivating them to abide by the rules. To streamline the process of settling these eChallans, CARS24 now offers a user-friendly online platform.

Vehicle owners can choose from a range of payment methods, including NetBanking, UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and digital wallets, making the payment process more accessible than ever. Additionally, opting for online payment provides enhanced transparency and furnishes an electronic payment record for future reference.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder at CARS24, expressed his thoughts about the launch, stating, “This eChallan service was born from our customers’ requests. We understand that dealing with challans can be quite a hassle. With this eChallan service, our primary goal is to simplify the process for vehicle owners while also lending a helping hand to the government in effective challan management.”