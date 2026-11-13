BYD brings luxury EV brand Denza to India

Chinese EV maker BYD launched its luxury brand Denza in India with the D9 seven-seater MPV and the Z9 GT shooting brake, targeting premium buyers and expanding its electric passenger vehicle presence.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD on Friday introduced its luxury automotive brand Denza in India. The brand started its India innings with the D9 luxury seven-seater MPV at Rs 90 lakh and the Z9 GT shooting brake at Rs 1.57 crore. While the D9 is expected to drive volumes, the Z9 GT will cater to a niche, performance-oriented segment.

“We found that there is a white space in the luxury segment where technology itself takes centre stage. We want to deliver luxury through a technology-driven architecture,” said Rajeev Chauhan, senior vice-president, Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India.

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The move follows BYD’s five-year presence in India, during which models such as the Atto 3, Seal and Sealion 7 have helped expand the electric passenger vehicle market. The Sealion 7 has crossed 5,000 units in sales within 18 months of its launch, according to the company. BYD’s cumulative sales in India are approaching 20,000 units.

Denza will have an independent retail and after-sales network, separate from BYD’s existing operations. The company plans to establish a presence in six cities, starting wih Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Mumbai and Gurugram will be the first markets to become operational, with the Mumbai showroom located in Worli.

The outlets will be operated by existing BYD dealer partners but will have dedicated showrooms, workshops, resources and customer experience facilities. BYD currently has around 50 showrooms across India. Denza customers will also have access to BYD’s existing charging network and an 11 kW AC home charger.

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According to the company, EV penetration in India’s luxury car segment is already around 10-12%, compared with 7-8% in the overall passenger vehicle market, indicating stronger adoption among premium buyers.

D9 to drive volumes, Z9 GT to be niche offering

Denza targets existing luxury and super-luxury car owners, as well as younger entrepreneurs seeking technology-led premium mobility. The company said its research indicates growing interest among new-age entrepreneurs.

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The D9 features a seven-seat layout, premium features and BYD’s second-generation Blade battery technology. It will rival the likes of the MG M9 and the Toyota Vellfire MPV. The Z9 GT, positioned as a halo product, gets a tri-motor setup producing 1,156 hp and features such as 360-degree turning capability.

BYD is prioritising brand establishment over aggressive volume targets and expects to sell at least 100 vehicles in the first year. The company currently imports its India portfolio through the completely built-up (CBU) route, with all models homologated for the domestic market. It is evaluating local assembly and manufacturing, but any move will depend on a viable business case, market opportunity and investment approvals.

On powertrain strategy, BYD is studying India’s evolving customer requirements, including plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), strong hybrids and range extenders. However, it believes consumer awareness of different hybrid technologies needs to improve before it expands beyond its current electric vehicle portfolio.