BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

Through its mobile app available on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Raasta now allows customers to seamlessly book their new registration plates or replace existing ones, track their shipment in real-time

By:December 9, 2021 11:06 AM

Raasta Autotech Pvt. Ltd. (Raasta Autotech), a car & bike service aggregator, has entered into an exclusive partnership with BookmyHSRP to deliver high-security registration plates for vehicles at the customers’ doorstep. This alliance will aid users from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to book their registered number plates through the application.

Through its mobile app available on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Raasta now allows customers to seamlessly book their new registration plates or replace existing ones, track their shipment in real-time, and opt for cancellation or refund.

This (alliance) would enable Raasta to further bridge the gap in the industry by providing hassle-free services to the customers at their doorsteps. The customers will be able to choose various services from a wide range of vehicle aid provided by Raasta, Karn Nagpal, Founder & MD – Raasta Autotech Pvt Ltd, said.

The customer base of Raasta will help bookmyHSRP to get more user engagement in a much easier way and we look forward to a powerful partnership with them in the long run, states Mukesh Malhotra from HSRP.

Also read: How to get high-security plates, fuel-type stickers: Fines, online process & more explained

In October this year, days after the Uttar Pradesh government set a deadline on 30 September for vehicles in the state to have high security plates, the transport department launched an enforcement drive against all such vehicles found without them and fine them up to Rs 5,000. So, if you have not had the plates on your vehicle replaced yet, now’s the time to do it.

