Automotive deals more than double to $1.7 billion in Q3, led by Hero-Ather investment

Automotive deal value surged to $1.7 billion in Q3 2026, driven by strong M&A, private equity investments, and public-market fundraising, with a focus on electric vehicle and advanced mobility technologies.

Automotive deal value more than doubled to $1.7 billion in the July-September quarter, driven by a sharp recovery in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), increased private equity investments and a revival in public-market fundraising. However, the recovery remained concentrated in a handful of large transactions, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The sector recorded 33 transactions in Q3 2026, compared with 20 deals worth $717 million in the previous quarter, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Automotive Dealtracker. Of the total $1.7 billion, $846 million was raised through two IPOs and three qualified institutional placements (QIPs), while M&A and private equity and venture capital investments accounted for $389 million and $419 million, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp’s investments totalling $285 million in Ather Energy dominated M&A activity, accounting for nearly 73% of the segment’s total deal value of $389 million.

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investment also remained concentrated, with River Mobility raising $120 million, Ultraviolette Automotive securing $85 million and Yulu attracting $63 million. Together, the three companies accounted for around 64% of the quarter’s total $419 million PE/VC investment value, reflecting investor interest in businesses with the potential to scale.

Public-market fundraising contributed significantly to the overall deal value. Two initial public offerings (IPOs) raised $428 million, while three qualified institutional placements (QIPs) brought in $418 million, taking the combined proceeds to $846 million.

Electrification remained the dominant investment theme, attracting capital across EV manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, battery technology companies and mobility platforms. According to Grant Thornton, investors are increasingly favouring businesses with demonstrated commercial traction, scalable business models and clearer paths to profitability.

The report noted that 31% of funding rounds were concentrated in Series C and Series D, pointing to investor interest in growth-stage businesses looking to expand their operations. It also highlighted investments in battery technologies, charging infrastructure and fleet-focused businesses, suggesting that opportunities are extending beyond vehicle manufacturing.

For established automakers, strategic investments are emerging as a way to strengthen their position in the electric mobility market. Beyond EVs, dealmaking included Rane (Madras)’ acquisition of a 100% stake in Hindustan Composites for $39 million, alongside transactions in automotive technology and mobility services.

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Despite the rebound, deal values remained concentrated among a handful of transactions. The five largest M&A deals accounted for 95% of the segment’s total value, while the five largest PE/VC transactions contributed 78% of private investment value during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Grant Thornton expects investment activity to remain focused on electrification, software-defined mobility, charging infrastructure and advanced automotive technologies. As the industry navigates localisation, the energy transition and technology-led transformation, investors are likely to continue prioritising businesses with strong execution capabilities, scalable economics and differentiated technologies.