Automakers see strong Dhanteras deliveries as festive demand sustains momentum

Automakers report strong vehicle deliveries on Dhanteras with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra seeing high demand, boosting festive sales momentum amid improving affordability and record dispatches.

Automakers reported strong customer demand on Dhanteras on Thursday, with Maruti Suzuki expecting around 30,000 vehicle deliveries, Hyundai Motor India nearly 16,000 and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles over 12,000, as the industry looks to sustain the festive buying momentum through Diwali.

The strong delivery expectations come after passenger vehicle dispatches crossed five lakh units for the first time in October, with manufacturers reporting record monthly sales amid improved affordability following GST reductions and sustained festive demand. The Dhanteras performance is expected to provide an indication of how much of the wholesale growth is translating into retail sales.

ALSO READ Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 14% in October on high base

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, said it had witnessed strong demand across its portfolio, with deliveries on Dhanteras expected to reach around 30,000 units. The company has recorded retail sales of over 4,00,000 vehicles between Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 and November 6, compared with 3,46,000 units during the corresponding period last year.

“What is particularly encouraging is that the strong momentum is not limited to one day,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

Advertisement

The company said its updated Baleno and Brezza models had received a strong response, with sales crossing 50,000 and 70,000 units, respectively, within two months. Both models continue to have substantial pending bookings.

Hyundai Motor India expected Dhanteras deliveries to rise nearly 14% year-on-year to around 16,000 units.

“Dhanteras and Diwali are among the most auspicious days to bring home a new vehicle, and we are witnessing strong customer demand this year as well,” said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles expected single-day deliveries to cross 12,000 units, after recording retail growth of over 20% since Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Dhanteras saw an outstanding response, with single-day deliveries expected to cross 12,000 vehicles,” said Amit Kamat, chief commercial officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. The company expects festive momentum to continue through Diwali muhurat deliveries till Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra, meanwhile, said demand across its SUV portfolio remained strong, with physical dealership stocks close to zero across most models and inventory below eight to nine days, excluding vehicles in transit.

ALSO READ Mahindra lines up five new launches for H1 2027

The company said it was operating at full capacity, with October volumes exceeding previously indicated capacity levels.

“We continue to maintain our outlook of mid-to-high-teen growth for Mahindra SUVs in FY27,” Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The festive delivery performance comes at a crucial time for the industry, with dealerships looking to reduce elevated inventories following months of strong wholesale dispatches.

Passenger vehicle inventory at dealerships stood at around 43-45 days in October, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, and dealers are hoping the Dhanteras-Diwali period will help bring stocks closer to normal levels by December-end.