Auto retail gathers pace in June on record PV, two-wheeler sales

Alternative-fuel passenger vehicles cross 40% market share for the first time, while electric two-wheelers enter double-digit penetration amid broad-based demand.

Passenger vehicle retail sales rose 28.63% year-on-year to a record 4,11,000 in June, the highest-ever June sales for the segment, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Sales were also up 2.05% over May, aided by healthy bookings, improved supplies and sustained demand across multiple powertrains.

The month also marked a significant milestone for the industry, with alternative-fuel vehicles accounting for more than 40% of PV retail registrations for the first time. CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles together contributed 40.35% of total sales, up from 38.02% in May. CNG remained the largest alternative fuel at 24.33%, followed by hybrids at 8.27% and battery electric vehicles at 7.75%. Petrol accounted for 43.63% of registrations, while diesel’s share fell to 16.02%. Electric passenger vehicle sales also reached a record 31,823 units during the month, with EV penetration rising from 4.8% a year ago to 7.75%.

According to Sai Giridhar, Vice President at FADA, “June was an encouraging month across all vehicle segments, with demand remaining broad-based across rural and urban markets. Around 51% of dealers reported growth, while 66% expect sales to improve further during the current quarter, making it the best-ever first quarter for the industry.” He added, “Festive season from September, supported by new models and variants, should sustain momentum despite a higher base. Passenger vehicle inventory currently stands at around 22 days, marginally above FADA’s benchmark of 21 days.”

Rural markets continued to outperform on an annual basis, with PV sales growing 35.09% year-on-year compared with 24.67% in urban markets. However, delayed monsoon rains led to a marginal 0.11% sequential decline in rural registrations, while urban sales rose 3.54% over May.

Two-wheeler retail sales also touched a record 18,28,000 units in June, up 21.22% year-on-year, although volumes slipped 0.89% sequentially because of the delayed monsoon. Electric two-wheelers crossed a major milestone, accounting for 10.6% of total retail registrations for the first time, compared with 9.25% in May and 7.34% a year earlier. Urban registrations rose 4.25% month-on-month, offsetting a 4.55% decline in rural markets.

Giridhar further said that, “the delayed monsoon had only a marginal impact on two-wheeler demand and sales should recover as sowing progresses and rural cash flows improve.” He further added that the narrowing price gap between petrol and electric two-wheelers, aided by lower on-road prices, registration fee waivers, tax benefits and a wider choice of EV models, is strengthening customer confidence and accelerating EV adoption.

Tractor sales climbed 25.31% year-on-year and 21.33% over May to 1,00,818 units, making it the segment’s second-highest June performance on record. Demand was driven by pre-Kharif farm preparations despite uneven monsoon progress, with rural markets accounting for over 80% of total registrations.

According to Giridhar, “Tractor sales benefited from last year’s low base, but demand should remain supported by India’s broad-based economic growth since GST 2.0.” However, he further cautioned that frequent vehicle price hikes, which delay purchase decisions, and the potential impact of El Niño on rainfall remain key risks to the rural demand outlook.