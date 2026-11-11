Auto industry gears up for Bharat Mobility Expo 2027

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 in New Delhi will feature over 1,750 exhibitors across 11 shows, showcasing advancements in smart mobility, electric vehicles, air mobility, and advanced manufacturing from February 4-9.

The third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will bring together more than 1,750 exhibitors across 11 concurrent shows, spread over 2.5 lakh square metres at two venues in New Delhi, with over 10 lakh visitors expected.

The Expo will be held from February 4-9, 2027, at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, under the theme ‘Smarter Mobility for a Better Tomorrow’. Bharat Mandapam will host Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2027, India International Tyre Show, Bharat Battery Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, India Cycle Show and Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion.

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Yashobhoomi will host The Components & Technology Show, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, Agri Mobility & Technology Expo, Air Mobility Expo and Metro & Urban Mass Transit Expo.

JSW Group is likely to occupy one of the largest pavilions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, potentially matching or exceeding Tata Motors’ exhibition space. The Hall 1 pavilion could showcase its passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and electric mobility businesses, including JSW MG Motor India and its upcoming SUV brand.

The confirmed list of participating automotive brands so far includes Ashok Leyland, JBM Auto, Mahindra, Olectra, PMI, Tata Motors and VinFast in the commercial vehicle segment. Passenger vehicle manufacturers include BYD India, BMW India, Hyundai, JSW MG, Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda Volkswagen and Tata Motors.

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In the two-wheeler segment, participants include Ather Energy, Greaves Electric Mobility, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Yamaha, River, Simple Energy and Suzuki Motorcycle.

The Expo will showcase established automotive segments alongside emerging areas such as air mobility, urban mass transit, agri-mobility, batteries and energy solutions. Key focus areas include electrification, energy storage, connected vehicles, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. Conferences, product launches, technology demonstrations and buyer-seller meetings will also be held.

Focus on global markets

At the November 10 curtain raiser, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the mobility industry to tap global markets, saying combining domestic and international demand would help manufacturers achieve economies of scale and become globally competitive in pricing. He called for at least 25,000 international visitors and greater participation from suppliers, tyre dealers, component manufacturers and the after-sales sector.

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Goyal said India was on track to achieve its $1 trillion export target, having clocked around $480 billion, or 48%, in the first six months. Engineering exports grew approximately 22%.

He said the European Union’s 27-nation bloc was expected to offer Indian businesses zero-duty access by March or April. Trade negotiations with seven to eight other countries could provide preferential access to markets accounting for nearly 75% of global GDP.

Highlighting domestic demand, Goyal said one million cars were sold during Navratri and around 70,000 over Dhanteras. He said India should aspire to annual domestic passenger vehicle sales of 10 million units, over and above exports.