Auto Expo to see 80 new launches: SIAM

The upcoming Auto Expo will witness over 80 new model launches compared to 70 in the previous edition of the expo, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said on Thursday.

“There will be over 80 product launches during the event. We expect a footfall of around 7 lakh this time around. Around 5.6 lakh people visited the show during the last edition of the show,” Siam president Vinod K Dasari told reporters.

The five-day show, jointly organised by Siam, Automotive Components Manufacturers Association and the Confederation of Indian Industry, will take place from February 5-9 at Greater Noida. The show will see 65 exhibitors as against 55 in the previous show, he added. “The focus this time around would be on electric and hybrid vehicles with a theme of mobility for all,” Dasari said.

Some of the major auto companies which will be participating in the show include Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars India, Tata Motors, Audi among others. There will also be new participants, including Jeep, Polaris, and Italian motorcycle maker Benelli. However, names of prominent domestic two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield are missing from the list of participants in the expo.

Coinciding with the Auto Expo, ACMA will host the components show at the Capital's Pragati Maidan from February 4-7, in which around 1,500 exhibitors are expected to participate. Around 900 of them are Indian firms, while the remaining 600 are from overseas, including China, Canada Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Emission Norms

On the government's decision to advance the roll-out of BS VI emission norms to 2020 from the earlier stated deadline of 2021, bypassing BS V emission norms, Dasari, who is the managing director at Ashok Leyland, said that the industry is ready to take the challenge.

However, he maintained that nowhere else in the world, skipping a step in the emission norms has been tried earlier.