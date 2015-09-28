Audi says 2.1 million cars affected by Volkswagen diesel emission scandal

Volkswagen said last week around 11 million cars of its group brands worldwide are affected by the diesel emissions scandal. (Photo: Reuters)

Audi said 2.1 million cars worldwide were fitted with the software that allowed parent Volkswagen to cheat US emission tests.

Some 1.42 million Audi vehicles with so-called EU5 engines are affected in Western Europe, with 577,000 in Germany and almost 13,000 in the United States, a spokesman for Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Monday.

Affected model lines include the A1, A3, A4, A5, A6, TT, Q3 and Q5, the spokesman said.

VW said last week around 11 million cars of its group brands worldwide are affected by the diesel emissions scandal.