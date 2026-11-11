Ashok Leyland targets 33% CV market share in 2-3 years

Ashok Leyland aims to increase its commercial vehicle market share to 32-33% in 2-3 years and cross 20% in the light commercial vehicle segment, driven by network expansion and new product launches.

Ashok Leyland is targeting a commercial vehicle (CV) market share of 32-33% over the next two to three years, from its current 30-31%, as it moves towards a longer-term ambition of 35%. The company also aims to cross 20% market share in the 2-4 tonne light commercial vehicle (LCV) category over the next one to two years.

“We have been kind of stuck in this 30 to 31% market share. We need to break this wall and then move towards our journey towards 35%. We should definitely target 32-33% kind of market share in the next two to three years,” Sanjeev Kumar, chief marketing officer, Ashok Leyland said.

ALSO READ Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 14% in October on high base

The targets are part of the company’s vision to become one of the top 10 global CV players. Kumar said it wants to grow ahead of the industry while strengthening its product portfolio and network.

Network expansion to drive LCV growth

Ashok Leyland has launched the Saathi, an entry-level sub-two-tonne vehicle, and the Dost in petrol and CNG versions. Both have received a positive response, Kumar said, adding that the company expects its highest-ever LCV volumes in FY27.

The company has doubled its sales and service network over the past four years, with more than 1,200 outlets for medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) trucks and buses. The expansion has taken its market share in North India to around 30%, while its share in the East is approaching 25%.

Advertisement

Replacement cycle, infrastructure demand support outlook

Kumar said the replacement cycle in the MHCV segment has begun, with the average age of India’s truck fleet rising from the historical 8-9 years to nearly 11 years. Fleet operators who deferred purchases after Covid-19 are returning to the market, supported by demand for newer BS-VI vehicles and government incentives, including scrappage benefits and schemes such as Parivartan in the NCR.

“A single customer would probably replace 100 or 200 vehicles in a phased manner. Once it kicks in, it will continue for the next two years. It is not a one-month phenomenon,” he said.

Mining, construction and infrastructure activity are also supporting demand. Interest in the company’s Taurus tippers and Hippo tractors has exceeded initial estimates, resulting in waiting periods of around 15 days.

“The demand has actually outpaced what we planned, and hence we are facing some challenges in terms of meeting customer demand,” Kumar said, adding that the company expects to manage the supply situation over the next 15-30 days.

Cost pressures and alternative fuels

Ashok Leyland has shifted from quarterly to monthly price revisions since January 2026, aiming to pass on at least 1% across segments to offset rising input costs.

ALSO READ India’s car market takes a firm electric leap

CNG accounts for more than 10% of the company’s sales, with adoption spreading beyond traditional markets such as Delhi and Mumbai across buses, intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) and medium-duty trucks.

The company is also seeing gradual interest in electric trucks, particularly for mining and e-commerce applications. LNG, however, has yet to gain traction due to volatile international prices. “We are ready in terms of technology and as and when it picks up, we’ll be able to fulfil customer requirements,” Kumar said.

Ashok Leyland expects CV industry momentum to continue in the second half of FY27, although growth may moderate due to a high base. The company is targeting at least high-single-digit growth, supported by infrastructure spending, freight rates and the replacement cycle.