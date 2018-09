Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | Mahindra Marazzo | Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals

August 2018 saw the launch of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift and also Royal Enfield celebrating 65 years of its partnership with the Indian Armed forces. We also decode the Mahindra Marazzo and TVS Radeon and tell you how Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Hyundai Santro.