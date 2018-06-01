Volvo XC40 India Review: Big reasons for Audi Q3, BMW X1 to worry

Volvo XC40 India review: Volvo XC40 SUV is the youngest SUV from the Swedish automaker and sits below the flagship Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 SUVs. It is also the first SUV to be based on Volvo’s new Compact Modular Architecture platform (CMA) that is shared with its Chinese parent Geely. Volvo XC40 will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1 SUVs. The car does have an impressive design but how does it drive? We test the new Volvo SUV in Hyderabad and find is it really worth the extra money?