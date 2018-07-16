Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Best Automatic Sedan In India

The Automatic gearbox is fast becoming more of a necessity than a luxury in India and this is doubly true for the executive sedan segment. In our last comparison, the 2017 Hyundai Verna had outclassed the competition making it our pick of the segment. The Honda City finished a close second. Now that the 2018 Toyota Yaris has made headway in the segment, we put it up against the 2017 Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. Does the new Toyota have what it takes to take on the two most popular cars in the segment and dethrone the new Hyundai Verna or will the Verna be able to hold on to its crown? We recently found out in a different yet interesting way!