Suzuki GSX-S750 Review | Why Triumph, Ducati, Honda & Kawasaki Should Be Worried

The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 7.45 lakh and for the money you get an extremely versatile motorcycle that is great fun to ride! Despite being road-focussed the GSX-S750 performed well on the track and here’s why Arpit Mahendra thinks all competitors of this motorcycle should be worried.