Suzuki Burgman Street Review | Bold, bigger but worth the extra buck?

Suzuki Burgman Street is currently the only maxi scooter on sale in India and this makes it stand out from the rest in many ways. Thanks to the maxi-scooter styling, the Suzuki Burgman Street looks unique and considerably bigger than a conventional 125cc scooter. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the same engine as the Access 125 and the company has positioned it as a premium offering. Also, the scooter gets some interesting features that indeed make it a worthy contender in the 125cc scooter segment. It is interesting to see that the convenience and comfort factors for which the Burgman series of scooters are known for have been retained in the Burgman Street as well. While there are many 125cc scooters in the market that offer more features than the Burgman at a lesser price, here is why you should spend a bit extra and go for Suzuki’s flagship scooter for India. So does the Suzuki Burgman Street justifies the extra cash that it demands? Pradeep Shah tells you that in this comprehensive review.