New Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review: What’s New In The 2018 XUV500

The last big upgrade on the current generation Mahindra XUV500 is here. It features more power, more chrome and more features but does it justify the updated prices? Express Drives reviews the new Mahindra XUV500 in Mumbai. The new facelift also gets a boost in its engine, Mahindra plans to regain its lost market share in the UV space in the Indian auto industry. Does the new version has enough to attract both new and existing buyers? We find out.