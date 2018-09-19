New 2018 Honda CR-V Diesel Review India | Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour rival

The new 2018 Honda CR-V has finally got a diesel engine and a 7-Seat option but it also has the least powerful diesel engine in its segment. Can the new CR-V with new features, a 9-speed gearbox and nore first-in-segment features take on the mighty Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X? Arpit Mahendra recently drove the new Honda CR-V in Jaipur to find out.