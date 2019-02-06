Mahindra XUV300 Review: Better Safety, Features than Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon!

Mahindra XUV300 launch is scheduled for 14th February but we’ve already driven the small SUV that will take on rivals such as the mighty Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. With the most powerful engine, best safety and the highest number of features can the XUV300 really rattle up the sub-compact SUV segment? We explain.