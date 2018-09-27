Lexus ES 300h India Review | Lexus ES 300h Price in India | Lexus ES 300h vs BMW 5-Series

Luxury sedans in India are mostly about Europeans, primarily the Germans along with a British and Swedish brand. Hence, getting a decent slice of this pie required Japanese Lexus to have a car that stands out. That is precisely what the new 7th-Generation Lexus ES300h delivers. Stunning style, efficient hybrid powertrain, brilliant interiors and comfortable ride. However, the Lexus ES 300h has stiff competition to take on and we recently found out if the car is up to the job or not and the areas where it is better and those where it lacks.