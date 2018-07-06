Land Rover Discovery Sport off roading review: Celebrating 70 years in style

Land Rover is celebrating its 70th anniversary and we join the fleet of company’s off-roaders including the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque. These offroaders have zipped through deserts, mountains, jungles in different terrain on muddy, sandy and snow filled roads. These SUVs have also done some pretty amazing things over the years: towing trains, scaling dam walls and racing 999 steps up a mountainside in an SUV that’s faster than a sports car. We take the Land Rover Discovery Sport to its natural habitat.