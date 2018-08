All New Mahindra Furio range of Trucks: Designed by Pininfarina for Indian roads

Mahindra Truck and Bus Division unveiled its Furio range of Intermediate trucks marking its entry into the Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs) making Mahindra a full range player in the CV industry. Mahindra Furio has been designed by the company-owned Italian design firm Pininfarina and the company has invested Rs 600 crore to develop the Furio range of truck. Both interiors and exterior of the Mahindra Furio design are done by Pininfarina.