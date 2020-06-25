2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review: New Honda City rival’s pros & cons explained

In the BS6 era, Hyundai is launching new sporty looking Turbo models with a special line of turbocharged petrol engines. With the facelift 2020 Hyundai Verna, Hyundai claims that with the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre turbo petrol model, the 2020 Verna can actually cater to the need for need from customers who are looking for that sporty driving experience. So we sent Rahul Kapoor to put that to the test and is the new Hyundai Verna 2020 makes a good case against its rivals the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Check out the detailed review of 2020 Hyundai Verna turbo.