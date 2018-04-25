  1. Auto
Toyota Yaris G CVT

Rs. 11.76 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Yaris G is the second variant and powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with CVT transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 13.63 lakh, Delhi.The sedan gets features such as cooled glove box, rear parking sensors and turn Indicator in Outside Rear View Mirror

Toyota Yaris G CVT Key Features

  • Projector headlamps
  • 7.0 LED Touch Screen Audio with Gesture Control
  • Seven airbags
  • Fully automatic with Temperature control
  • Push start stop button
Engine Name Dual VVT-i
Cubic Capacity 1496 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder N/A
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 140 Nm
Power 106 hp
Valve Train N/A
Drive Train Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears 7
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Petrol
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 17.8 kml
Front Suspension McPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension Torsion beam axle with stabiliser

