Rs. 18.22 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Innova Crysta 2.4GX is mid level trim between 2.4G and 2.4 VX. The car features an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Steering Adjustment and Electrically Adjustable ORVMs, Touchscreen Display Audio with steering control, Retractable Mirror, Speed & Impact sensitive Door lock and unlock feature. The on road price of the Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 8 seater is Rs 19.45 lakh