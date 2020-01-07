  1. Auto
Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GX AT 8 seater

Rs. 18.22 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The Innova Crysta 2.4GX is mid level trim between 2.4G and 2.4 VX. The car features an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Steering Adjustment and Electrically Adjustable ORVMs, Touchscreen Display Audio with steering control, Retractable Mirror, Speed & Impact sensitive Door lock and unlock feature.  The on road price of the Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 8 seater is Rs 19.45 lakh

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GX AT 8 seater

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GX AT 8 seater Key Features

  • 3 Airbags ( driver, passenger and side airbag)
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear wiper
  • Headlight height adjuster
Engine Name2GD-FTV Diesel with Intercooler
Cubic Capacity2393 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque343 Nm
Power148 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension 4-Link with Coil Spring

