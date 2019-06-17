  1. Auto
Tata Tigor XZA+

Rs. 7.24 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Tata Tigor XZA Plus is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with Automatic (AMT) and sells at an on-road price of Rs 8.16 lakh, Delhi. The XMA variant gets features such as  Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cupholders.

Tata Tigor XZA+ Key Features

  • 7-inch touch screen infotainment system
  • 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
  • Auto-fold ORVMs
  • fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
Engine NameRevotron
Cubic Capacity1199 cc
Number Of Cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque114 Nm
Power83 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFront wheel drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypePetrol
Micro HybridsYes
Certified Fuel Efficiency21 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Semi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Dual path Strut

