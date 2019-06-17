Rs. 7.24 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Tata Tigor XZA Plus is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with Automatic (AMT) and sells at an on-road price of Rs 8.16 lakh, Delhi. The XMA variant gets features such as Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cupholders.