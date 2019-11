Rs. 10.20 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Tata Nexon XZA Plus is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged Revotron engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 11.45 lakh, Delhi. The XZA Plus gets Multi-Drive modes and Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Assistance