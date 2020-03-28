  1. Auto
  2. New Cars
  3. Nexon
  4. Tata
  5. XZ plus (O) Petrol

Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Petrol

Rs. 10.40 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine and sells at an 0n-road price of Rs 12 lakh,Delhi. It gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Petrol

Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Petrol Key Features

  • Roll over mitigation
Engine NameRevotron
Cubic Capacity1199 cc
Number Of Cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque170 Nm
Power108 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypePetrol
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency17.88 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent McPherson dual-path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber

Tata Nexon Other Variants

Petrol

Diesel

Other Tata Cars