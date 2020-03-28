  1. Auto
Rs. 11.90 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon is powered by 1.5 litre  diesel engine and sells at an 0n-road price of Rs 14 lakh,Delhi. It gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Diesel Key Features

  • Roll over mitigation
Engine NameRevotorq
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque260 Nm
Power108 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency22.4 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent McPherson dual-path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber

