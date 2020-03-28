Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Diesel AMT dual tone
Tata Nexon is powered by 1.5 litre diesel engine and sells at an 0n-road price of Rs 14.80 lakh, Delhi. It gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system.
Tata Nexon XZ plus (O) Diesel AMT dual tone Key Features
- Roll over mitigation
Engine NameRevotorq
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque260 Nm
Power108 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency22.4 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent McPherson dual-path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Length3993 mm
Width1811 mm
Height1606 mm
Wheelbase2498 mm
Ground Clearance209 mm
Kerb WeightN/A
Gross WeightN/A
Boot Space350 L
Fuel Capacity44 L
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Rear Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Wheel Size16 inch
Wheel TypeAlloy
Turning Radius5.1 m
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationFabric
Driving ModesYes
Cooled GloveboxYes
Central LockingYes
Child LockYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerAutomatic
Rear VentsYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYes
Steering AdjustmentYes
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentYes
Driver ArmrestYes
Reverse CameraYes
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsNo
Cruise ControlYes
Screen InterfaceYes
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsElectrically Adjustable
Rear DefoggerYes
SunroofYes
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDYes
ESPYes
Hill ClimbYes
Hill Descent AssistNo
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver and passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYes
