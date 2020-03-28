Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX
Rs. 15.99 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18.60 lakh, Delhi. The XZ+ LUX variant gets features such as keyless entry and push-button start, 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover and dual-tone roof colour
Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX Key Features
- Sunroof
- Premium leatherette seats
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Automatic headlamps
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wearable key
Engine NameN/A
Cubic CapacityN/A
Number Of CylindersN/A
Valves Per CylinderN/A
Cylinder ConfigurationN/A
Torque245 Nm
Power129 hp
Valve TrainN/A
Drive TrainN/A
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of GearsN/A
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeElectric
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency312 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Torsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers
Length3993 mm
Width1811 mm
Height1606 mm
Wheelbase2498 mm
Ground Clearance205 mm
Kerb Weight1400 kg
Gross WeightN/A
Boot Space350 L
Fuel CapacityN/A
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Rear Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Wheel Size16 inch
Wheel TypeAlloy
Turning Radius5.1 m
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationLeather
Driving ModesYes
Cooled GloveboxYes
Central LockingYes
Child LockYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerYes
Rear VentsYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYes
Steering AdjustmentYes
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentYes
Driver ArmrestYes
Reverse CameraYes
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsNo
Cruise ControlNo
Screen InterfaceYes
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsElectrically Adjustable
Rear DefoggerYes
SunroofYes
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDYes
ESPYes
Hill ClimbYes
Hill Descent AssistYes
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver and passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemNo