Rs. 15.99 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18.60 lakh, Delhi. The XZ+ LUX variant gets features such as keyless entry and push-button start, 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover and dual-tone roof colour