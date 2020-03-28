  1. Auto
Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18.60 lakh, Delhi. The XZ+ LUX  variant gets features such as keyless entry and push-button start, 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover and dual-tone roof colour

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX Key Features

  • Sunroof
  • Premium leatherette seats
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Automatic headlamps
  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • Wearable key
Engine NameN/A
Cubic CapacityN/A
Number Of CylindersN/A
Valves Per CylinderN/A
Cylinder ConfigurationN/A
Torque245 Nm
Power129 hp
Valve TrainN/A
Drive TrainN/A
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of GearsN/A
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeElectric
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency312 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Torsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers

