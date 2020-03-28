  1. Auto
Tata Nexon EV XM

Rs. 13.99 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery and sells at an on-road price of Rs 16.30 lakh, Delhi. The XM  variant gets features such as Keyless entry and push-button start and 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover

Tata Nexon EV XM

Tata Nexon EV XM Key Features

  • Fully automatic climate control
  • ABS with EBD and cornering stability control
  • Automatic transmission with drive and sport mode
Engine NameN/A
Cubic CapacityN/A
Number Of CylindersN/A
Valves Per CylinderN/A
Cylinder ConfigurationN/A
Torque245 Nm
Power127 hp
Valve TrainN/A
Drive TrainN/A
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of GearsN/A
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeElectric
Micro HybridsN/A
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Torsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers

