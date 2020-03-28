Tata Nexon EV XM
Rs. 13.99 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery and sells at an on-road price of Rs 16.30 lakh, Delhi. The XM variant gets features such as Keyless entry and push-button start and 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover
Tata Nexon EV XM Key Features
- Fully automatic climate control
- ABS with EBD and cornering stability control
- Automatic transmission with drive and sport mode
Engine NameN/A
Cubic CapacityN/A
Number Of CylindersN/A
Valves Per CylinderN/A
Cylinder ConfigurationN/A
Torque245 Nm
Power127 hp
Valve TrainN/A
Drive TrainN/A
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of GearsN/A
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeElectric
Micro HybridsN/A
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Torsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers
Length3994 mm
Width1811 mm
Height1607 mm
Wheelbase2498 mm
Ground Clearance205 mm
Kerb WeightN/A
Gross WeightN/A
Boot SpaceN/A
Fuel CapacityN/A
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Rear Tyre Size215 / 60 R16
Wheel Size16 inch
Wheel TypeSteel
Turning RadiusN/A
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationN/A
Driving ModesN/A
Cooled GloveboxN/A
Central LockingN/A
Child LockN/A
Engine ImmobilizerN/A
AirconditionerN/A
Rear VentsN/A
Steering Mounted ControlsN/A
Steering AdjustmentN/A
Front Seat AdjustmentN/A
Rear Seat AdjustmentN/A
Driver ArmrestN/A
Reverse CameraN/A
Parking SensorsN/A
Auto-Dimming MirrorsN/A
Cruise ControlN/A
Screen InterfaceN/A
Power WindowsN/A
ORVMsN/A
Rear DefoggerN/A
SunroofN/A
Power SteeringN/A
Seat Belt WarningN/A
Door Ajar WarningN/A
ABSN/A
EBDN/A
ESPN/A
Hill ClimbN/A
Hill Descent AssistN/A
Automatic BrakingN/A
Collision WarningN/A
Driver Stress MonitoringN/A
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentN/A
Emergency AssistanceN/A
AirbagsN/A
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemN/A