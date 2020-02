Rs. 18.85 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0 Kryotec Turbocharged Engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 21.25 lakh, Delhi. The XZ Plus Dual Tone variant gets features such as Premium Benecke-KalikoTM Oak Brown Perforated Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob.